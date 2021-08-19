Carpendale Tunnel awaiting funding for repairs

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

CARPENDALE -- With gates expected on both ends of the Knobley Tunnel by the end of the month and the electric shut off due to vandalism, the Carpendale Rails to Trails project awaits funding for needed repairs.

Mayor Diane Baker announced recently that the Region VIII Planning and Development Council is applying for a $300,000 grant to repair the worst part of the tunnel where the ceiling timbers are coming down due years of water damage.

The grant will require a 20% match, which officials are beginning to work on.

“We haven’t forgotten you. We’re working on Rails to Trails money to fix your tunnel,” said county commissioner Jerry Whisner as he and fellow commissioner Roger Leatherman visited Carpendale.

Whisner said they have also been in contact with Congressman David McKinley’s office for funding for the tunnel.

Looking to utilize money allotted through COVID-19, Whisner said the commissioners are trying to find a property in the northern end of the county to build a satellite health department.

“We catch a lot of heck in the northern end. A lot of people feel like they are neglected,” added Whisner, noting that they were checking out possible sites as they travelled to Carpendale for the meeting.

Addressing dilapidated properties through the Zombie Property Remediation Act of 2021 “Zombie Law,” is a project in coordination with the towns and the commission.

“We’re working through some of that. We deal with this every day and there’s no good answer,” he said. “How do you go and take someone’s property when they are paying taxes, but don’t keep it up?” he asked.

Another continual problem is vehicles with out-of-state registrations and Whisner said they are talking with law enforcement about it.

Other things the county is working on includes utilizing prisoners to pick-up trash. Whisner noted that the county pays $48 a day, but the regional jail will not allow the prisoners to be taken out.

With Carpendale’s upcoming sewer project to replace lines, pumping stations and manholes, Whisner said the commission hopes to be able to help.

“We’re happy to be able to do something to help you,” said Whisner, noting that while the first rounds of funding recently awarded from the American Rescue Plan went to the public service districts, In the next round they hope to be able to help the town.

Baker noted that the town has received its first COVID-19 money, which will be a band-aid on the sewer system until the new project can be completed.

In the next step toward the project, the town has chosen its representatives including Steptoe and Johnson as bond counsel, Mike Ryan as accountant and John Athey as attorney.