Allegany Museum to host Whiskey Rebellion Fest

Special to the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND - The Allegany Museum is once again hosting the Whiskey Rebellion Fest, brought to you by the Community Trust Foundation, to commemorate the historical events surrounding George Washington and his troops taking a stand against local untaxed whiskey production.

The celebration will occur on Friday evening, Sept. 10, from 6-10 p.m.

The high point of the Whiskey Rebellion is the tastings from 17 craft distillers including: White Tiger Distillery, Twin Valley, McClintock Distilling, Miscellaneous, Tobacco Barn, Bullshine, Fordham Lee, Tall Pines, Monument City, Antietam Brewery, local distiller Toasted Goat plus many more.

Tickets to the Whiskey Rebellion include tastings of small batch spirits, an open beer and wine bar, a souvenir whiskey glass, gastro pub hors d’oeuvres, colonial games, cigars, silent auction, and much more.

Guest bartenders showing off their mixology skills will be local politicians Cumberland mayor Ray Morris, Del. Jason Buckel, Commissioner Caporale, Del. Mike McKay and others.

“The museum's Whiskey Rebellion event does more than commemorate an important event in American history,” says Chris Logsdon, president, Allegany Museum “We are working to highlight our region's vital role in history by utilizing heritage tourism to provide a vital economic boost to our local economy."

The museum ballroom will be transformed using authentic, vintage, whiskey barrels for high-top tables. Actors portraying President George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and several reenactors will be mingling with guests.

The entire museum will be treated with a medical grade disinfectant treatment called Germ Defense. And Sober Ride will be available to keep guests safe.

Ticket prices will be $50. www.WhiskeyRebellionCumberland.com