Speakers ask for simpler district alignment

KEYSER - The consensus of those speaking during Wednesday’s public hearing on the coming realignment of state and federal districts within West Virginia seemed to follow the same theme - Keep it simple.

West Virginia is due this year for a redrawing of the lines for the state Senate and House of Delegates districts, as well as the U.S. House of Representatives. Due to a decrease in population as shown by the 2020 Census, the state will also lose one Congressional seat, meaning the current three Congressional districts will be realigned into two.

The process to make the changes is under the direction of a West Virginia Legislature joint committee, with Sen. Charles Trump chairing the Senate side and Del. Gary Howell chairing the House side. Both were present for Wednesday’s public hearing - one of several hearings being held around the state.

Howell opened the meeting by informing the crowd that the purpose of the hearing was not to ask questions of the committee members present but for the public to express their opinions on how the redistricting should be handled.

“My concern is that, whenever possible, we would ask you to follow county lines … and also please don’t divide up communities if possible,” Mineral County Commissioner Richard Lechliter said.

Currently, Mineral County is cut up into three Delegate districts and two Senatorial districts. The entire county is located within Congressional District 1.

According to county clerk Lauren Ellifritz, there are some cases where current district lines are even drawn around individual homes.

“Drawing the lines straight would be a big help to the county clerks,” she said, adding that, as county elections clerk, she is the one “who has to explain the districts to the voters.”

Lechliter also noted that the current configuration is confusing to citizens who wish to run for office. He urged the lawmakers, “Don’t just take a little corner here or there if you can help it.

“We ask you to keep the Potomac Highlands as a whole,” he said.

Casey Hamilton, chair of the Hardy County Republican Committee, agreed.

“We’d like to keep the Senatorial District in the Potomac Highlands as much as possible,” he said, noting that citizens in Wardensville, in Hardy County, don’t have as much in common with citizens in Brookhaven over in the western end of District 14 as they do with citizens in Hampshire or Mineral County, which are located in District 15.

Howell explained to the crowd that final Census statistics were delayed due to the pandemic and have not yet been received by the Redistricting Committee. Once they are received, the work will begin and the new districts are to be in effect for those elected to office in the 2022 general election.

Citizens may still email comments about redistricting to joint.redistricting@wvlegislature.gov.

Members of the committee who were also available for Wednesday’s hearing included: Senators Ryan Weld of Brooke County, Glenn Jeffries of Putnam County, and Delegates Amy Summers of Taylor County, Joe Statler of Monongalia County, and Ruth Rowan of Hampshire/Mineral County.

Also present, but not serving on the committee, were Sen. Randy Smith and Del. John Paul Hott.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info