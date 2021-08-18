Pam Jammin' to kick of Highland Arts season

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Highland Arts Unlimited will kick off the 2021-2022 season with a free concert by the Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum bands at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, in the Church-McKee Arts Center auditorium on the campus of WVU-Potomac State.

Persons seeking a membership in Highland Arts will receive a $5 discount in their chosen category the night of this concert only.

Highland Arts is an all-volunteer organization that depends on individual memberships and, if approved, financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education, with generous in-kind support from WVU-Potomac State.

The second program of the series takes place Friday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Church-McKee Arts Center and features the 70-member WVU Symphony Orchestra directed by Dr. Mitchell Arnold.

Next in the line-up is a group known as Chi-Town Transit Authority and features the music of the group known originally as Chicago, a very popular rock band from the ‘60s and ‘70s, with many hit songs. This program is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Church-McKee.

Friday, Nov. 5, features the country sounds of John Lily’s band and the Hank Williams tribute at 7:30 p.m. at Church-McKee.

To round out the fall season and to get in the holiday mood, HAU presents by popular demand Bayfield Brass for a Sunday afternoon show at 2 p.m. at the Keyser Presbyterian Church.

After the winter break, HAU will present the very well-known bluegrass band known as Seldom Scene at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Church McKee.

In case the COVID 19 virus and the variants become more wide spread, some of these programs may be postponed as happened in an earlier season. In this event, ticket prices will be refunded.