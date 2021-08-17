PSC professor chosen as Google Cloud Faculty Expert

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Students who want to open the doors of possibility with careers in the ever-growing world of technology will have the opportunity to study with a Google Cloud Faculty Expert at West Virginia University Potomac State College during the 2021-22 academic year.

Mary Moore, professor of computer information systems, was named to the program which rewards top faculty with professional development, recognition, networking opportunities and access to Google developers for helping other educators explore the benefits of Google Cloud in the classroom.

“With the Google Cloud platform, students can complete projects involving databases and cloud computing as well as developing simple applications. Since we’re always working on developing new skills, cloud computing is an area that gives students more opportunities to learn cloud skills and gain valuable experience,” Moore said.

Moore was part of the panel discussion “Google Faculty Experiences Teaching Cloud Computing” with other faculty experts at the 52nd Technical Symposium sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education.

In addition to serving on the panel of Google Faculty Experts from around the world who use Google Cloud Resources as part of their classes in higher education, she also gave a presentation on how students in her CIS 252 Database Design I course designed a database and then deployed it on the Google Cloud platform. Additionally, Moore discussed how students in the CIS 417 Database Design II course utilized a database on the Google Cloud platform to develop their SQL programing skills.

The college’s computer information systems program is included under the West Virginia Invests Grant program, a state-funded financial aid program designed to cover the cost of tuition and fees for certificate or associate degree programs in high-demand fields for qualifying West Virginia residents. Eligible majors at Potomac State include agriculture, business and economics, computer information systems, criminal justice, and engineering. To learn more visit potomacstatecollege.edu or contact Enrollment Services at 304-788-6820 or email go2psc@mail.wvu.edu.