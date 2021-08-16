Westernport looking for town administrator

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

WESTERNPORT – With a variety of projects on the horizon for Westernport including grants and funding for several phases of the ongoing water project, the Westernport mayor and council are seeking leadership.

“We are taking on projects over $20 million,” said finance commissioner Allen Shapiro recently as he recommended that the town hire an administrator to oversee the projects and town departments.

Shapiro noted that 80% of municipalities have an administrator.

“It will give us continuation and someone we can look to for leadership,” he added.

Commissioner Sarah Llewellyn agreed on the importance of continuity from one mayor to the next.

“Everything is a reimbursement, if we don’t do the correct paperwork the town will not get its money,” said Shapiro. “I think it’s going to be very important.”

A posting on Indeed shows where the town is looking for “qualified candidates with proven administrative ability and municipal management experience for the position of full-time or part-time town administrator. The town administrator is a highly responsible administrative and supervisory position overseeing the overall operations of the town under the direction and at the discretion of the mayor and council.”

As the chief executive officer, the administrator would carry out town policies and be an ex-officio member of all committees, participating in meetings, but with no voting privileges.

The new employee would formulate and oversee the administration of the annual budget, including reporting to the council monthly and facilitating annual audits.

The administrator will also “be responsible for the efficient and well-managed operation of all departments and functions of the town and work with the council and mayor to administer a system of accounts to facilitate good budget management and records.”

He or she will also advise the council on the appointment and hiring of employees, salaries and wages, benefits, and the discipline or discharge of employees.

“The mayor and council will work through the town administrator in the direction and supervision of all employees. In no case shall individual council members give orders publicly or privately to any department head or employee of the town who is under the supervision of the town administrator.”

A qualified candidate will have a bachelor's degree with a preferred course of study in public or business administration, or finance with five years’ experience in government planning and administration.

Those wishing to be considered for the salaried position are asked to send their resume and cover letter to mayor Laura Freeman Legge by 3 p.m. Sept. 10.