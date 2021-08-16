Public hearing on redistricting is Wednesday

Special to the News Tribune

CHARLESTON —A public hearing on the topic of the upcoming redistricting plans for West Virginia is scheduled for Wednesday in Keyser.

Due to a decrease in population in the state as shown in the results of the 2020 Census, West Virginia will be losing one Congressional seat as well as going from 67 delegate districts to 100 single-member districts. The process to make the changes is under the direction of a West Virginia Legislature joint committee, with Sen. Charles Trump chairing the Senate committee and Del. Gary Howell chairing the House committee.

A series of public hearings on the topic have been held in various locations throughout the state in order to give the public an opportunity to share their thoughts about Congressional and legislative boundary lines.

Legislators will not respond to questions during the public hearing, following House Rule 84 which governs public hearings.

Keyser’s public hearing will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at Fire Station No. 2 on Cornell Street.

Anyone who would like to be guaranteed an opportunity to speak during the hearings will need to be present to sign in by 6 p.m.

The event will begin shortly after 6 p.m. with welcome remarks and a reminder of the procedures. The number of people who sign in to speak at each hearing will be divided by the amount of time available for the event to determine the amount of time each person will have to speak, in line with House Rule 84. A red light will indicate when each speaker has reached the time limit and will be asked to conclude his or her remarks before announcing the next speaker.

All attendees will be given an informational brochure with reminders of how the redistricting process works according to the state Constitution, as well as information about how to provide suggestions throughout the process, all of which may be found at https://www.wvlegislature.gov/redistricting.cfm.