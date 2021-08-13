A REVIEW: 'Moonlight and Magnolias' tells story of saving 'Gone With the Wind'

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND - 1939 Hollywood is abuzz. Legendary producer David O. Selznick has shut down production of his new epic "Gone with the Wind,” a film adaptation of Margaret Mitchell's novel. The screenplay, you see, just doesn't work. So what's an all-powerful movie mogul to do?

While fending off the film's stars, gossip columnists and his own father-in-law, Selznick sends a car for famed screen writer Ben Hecht and pulls formidable director Victor Fleming from the set of the "Wizard of Oz.” Summoning both to his office, he locks the doors, closes the shades, and on a diet of bananas and peanuts the three men labor over five days to fashion a screenplay that will become the blueprint for one of the most successful and beloved films of all time.

When I was asked to come and review “Moonlight and Magnolias,” I was so excited, for "Gone with the Wind" is my favorite movie (and "Wizard of Oz" too). It's hard to believe Hollywood produced two epic, classic movies in the same year!

This production at Cumberland Theatre, directed by Kimberli Rowley, was EVERYTHING I expected. Terrific fight direction and choreography (and I don't mean the dancing kind); a beautifully-designed and crafted set; actors with such great character study, bringing these powerful Hollywood men to life just as it must have been in 1939; perfect costuming and timely, creative lighting work; organized stage management and deck work; everything so well done, and the audience is transported back to 1939 to see these characters fight it out to get a nearly-impossible task accomplished in so very little time.

Now, we have "Gone with the Wind" with a new director and no screenplay, and there is "Wizard of Oz" with no director and just two weeks to go until filming is complete! The two films are unrelated, except for Victor Fleming - who was directing "Wizard of Oz" and then got fired so he could direct "Gone with the Wind.” With no screenplay, as he soon discovered!

Those are the facts. But, this production does a marvelous job intertwining facts and farce, and we as an audience get to vicariously live in a closed-off office - watching three gentleman fight, squabble, whine and complain, and even "act out" some of the lines by Scarlett O'Hara, Rhett Butler, Ashley Wilkes, sweet Melanie and Prissy. "I don't know nothin' 'bout birthin' no babies." Move forward - the famous slap.

Oh, I could elaborate more about what happens on stage during a patron's two hours in the South. But, I won't give away all of the details!

"Moonlight and Magnolias.” What does that title mean, anyway?

This saying refers to the romanticization of the pre-Civil War South. The term alludes to soft lighting and flower scents. It has evolved as a synonym for "euphemism.” Allegedly, this phrase was coined by the writers of "Gone with the Wind " to describe the scene at Twelve Oaks when the confederates found out that war had been declared. It refers to the men's eagerness to battle and the Menezes eagerness to "claim" their confederate soldier before he left. "You can drop the moonlight and magnolia, Scarlett!"

Sam Little, who takes on the "high-strung, afraid of his father-in-law, sick of reporters, tired of his needy stars, and stressed out, gotta get this screenplay WRITTEN NOW" character of the larger-than-life David O. Selznick. He is just fantastic! He also orchestrated the hilarious fight scenes between the three men locked in a room for five days. Sam plays Selznick with such perfection. Watching him, his body language, his acting out of Scarlett and Prissy - priceless! Worth it. I mean, worth it.

Bill Dennison plays a high-in-demand writer Ben Hecht, and his shenanigans and protests about writing the perfect screenplay in just five days is so funny! He works and works, and his work does not suit Selznick, so the two of them get into scrapes and scuffles just like you could imagine it must have been. Dennison feels comfortable in his nerdy writer role, and pulls off some fabulous choreography - perfectly timed!

In walks new director Victor Fleming - totally ticked off he was fired for one production just to be pulled into this fiasco of a production with no screenplay. Unbelievable. Yet, he has no choice because Selznick is "god" in Hollywood. No one tells Selznick no. No one. So, Seth Thompson as Fleming - arrogant because he knows he's that good - plays wonderfully with these other two exceptional actors. Seth is suave, good looking, confident, impatient, exasperated with the minutes that tick off the clock, eager to get this over with, and so tired of Bill's Ben Hecht's attitude. The two of them lock horns many times in those five days, but as we all know, success comes - but not without anger, frustration, peanuts and bananas and fits of anxiety as they take it out on each other. Thompson shines on stage. Poor Victor Fleming, though. Can you imagine what those five days could do to a person?

Bringing a little light into the midst of all that in-fighting was secretary Miss Poppenghul, played by director Kimberli Rowley. A much-smaller role than Kimberli usually plays, but she scored her role as always. "Yes, Mr. Selznick,” "Yes, Mr. Selznick,” "I will take care of that, Mr. Selznick.” Capturing the low-end job of a secretary as it was in 1939, most likely catering to every need of her boss, hoping to become a famous actress herself. Beautiful, prim and properly dressed and made-up, eye candy for the office of one of the most powerful directors in Hollywood. Loved seeing Kimberli playing a role like this for a change. After all, any seasoned and highly-sought-after actor can master any role - no matter how small or large.

Production staff, in addition to Rowley as director, are Bekah Brown, stage manager; Hayden Kline, assistant stage manager; Rhett Wolford, set design; Jennifer Clark, costume design; Matthew Georgeson, lighting design; Xander Mulder, lighting assistant; Sam Little, fight director; Trevor McCabe, lighting tech; Ebony Gennes, deck crew.

"Moonlight and Magnolias" will continue with its final weekend at Cumberland Theatre, 101 N. Johnson Street on Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. For reservations and tickets, call 301-759-4990, or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cumberlandtheatre/.