How many people live in Mineral County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka
USA TODAY Network
These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

 

West Virginia

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

1,793,716

-59,278

-3.2%

White

1,610,749

-129,239

-7.4%

Black

65,813

2,689

4.3%

American Indian

3,706

-81

-2.1%

Asian

15,109

2,703

21.8%

Pacific Islander

476

48

11.2%

Other Race

12,919

6,800

111.1%

Two or More Races

84,944

57,802

213.0%

Hispanic

34,827

12,559

56.4%

 

Mineral County

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

26,938

-1,274

-4.5%

White

24,734

-2,156

-8.0%

Black

723

-59

-7.5%

American Indian

41

0

0.0%

Asian

117

7

6.4%

Pacific Islander

5

4

400.0%

Other Race

104

64

160.0%

Two or More Races

1,214

866

248.9%

Hispanic

309

107

53.0%

 

Keyser city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

4,864

-575

-10.6%

White

4,044

-765

-15.9%

Black

389

-79

-16.9%

American Indian

16

4

33.3%

Asian

27

7

35.0%

Pacific Islander

1

1

%

Other Race

26

21

420.0%

Two or More Races

361

236

188.8%

Hispanic

83

6

7.8%

 

Fort Ashby CDP

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

1,289

-91

-6.6%

White

1,226

-141

-10.3%

Black

0

 

 

American Indian

0

 

 

Asian

2

-3

-60.0%

Pacific Islander

0

 

 

Other Race

0

 

 

Two or More Races

61

58

1933.3%

Hispanic

20

13

185.7%

 

Wiley Ford CDP

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

906

-120

-11.7%

White

860

-156

-15.4%

Black

7

3

75.0%

American Indian

0

 

 

Asian

4

3

300.0%

Pacific Islander

0

 

 

Other Race

0

 

 

Two or More Races

35

33

1650.0%

Hispanic

3

0

0.0%

 

Communities

 

 2020 countChange% change

Burlington CDP

131

-51

-28.0%

Carpendale town

860

-117

-12.0%

District 1

8,610

-665

-7.2%

District 2

9,021

-266

-2.9%

District 3

9,307

-343

-3.6%

Elk Garden town

212

-20

-8.6%

Fort Ashby CDP

1,289

-91

-6.6%

Keyser city

4,864

-575

-10.6%

Piedmont town

718

-158

-18.0%

Ridgeley town

591

-84

-12.4%

Wiley Ford CDP

906

-120

-11.7%