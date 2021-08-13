How many people live in Mineral County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka

USA TODAY Network

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

West Virginia 2020 count Change % change Total 1,793,716 -59,278 -3.2% White 1,610,749 -129,239 -7.4% Black 65,813 2,689 4.3% American Indian 3,706 -81 -2.1% Asian 15,109 2,703 21.8% Pacific Islander 476 48 11.2% Other Race 12,919 6,800 111.1% Two or More Races 84,944 57,802 213.0% Hispanic 34,827 12,559 56.4%

Mineral County 2020 count Change % change Total 26,938 -1,274 -4.5% White 24,734 -2,156 -8.0% Black 723 -59 -7.5% American Indian 41 0 0.0% Asian 117 7 6.4% Pacific Islander 5 4 400.0% Other Race 104 64 160.0% Two or More Races 1,214 866 248.9% Hispanic 309 107 53.0%

Keyser city 2020 count Change % change Total 4,864 -575 -10.6% White 4,044 -765 -15.9% Black 389 -79 -16.9% American Indian 16 4 33.3% Asian 27 7 35.0% Pacific Islander 1 1 % Other Race 26 21 420.0% Two or More Races 361 236 188.8% Hispanic 83 6 7.8%

Fort Ashby CDP 2020 count Change % change Total 1,289 -91 -6.6% White 1,226 -141 -10.3% Black 0 American Indian 0 Asian 2 -3 -60.0% Pacific Islander 0 Other Race 0 Two or More Races 61 58 1933.3% Hispanic 20 13 185.7%

Wiley Ford CDP 2020 count Change % change Total 906 -120 -11.7% White 860 -156 -15.4% Black 7 3 75.0% American Indian 0 Asian 4 3 300.0% Pacific Islander 0 Other Race 0 Two or More Races 35 33 1650.0% Hispanic 3 0 0.0%