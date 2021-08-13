How many people live in Mineral County after the 2020 Census count?
These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.
West Virginia
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
1,793,716
-59,278
-3.2%
White
1,610,749
-129,239
-7.4%
Black
65,813
2,689
4.3%
American Indian
3,706
-81
-2.1%
Asian
15,109
2,703
21.8%
Pacific Islander
476
48
11.2%
Other Race
12,919
6,800
111.1%
Two or More Races
84,944
57,802
213.0%
Hispanic
34,827
12,559
56.4%
Mineral County
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
26,938
-1,274
-4.5%
White
24,734
-2,156
-8.0%
Black
723
-59
-7.5%
American Indian
41
0
0.0%
Asian
117
7
6.4%
Pacific Islander
5
4
400.0%
Other Race
104
64
160.0%
Two or More Races
1,214
866
248.9%
Hispanic
309
107
53.0%
Keyser city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
4,864
-575
-10.6%
White
4,044
-765
-15.9%
Black
389
-79
-16.9%
American Indian
16
4
33.3%
Asian
27
7
35.0%
Pacific Islander
1
1
%
Other Race
26
21
420.0%
Two or More Races
361
236
188.8%
Hispanic
83
6
7.8%
Fort Ashby CDP
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
1,289
-91
-6.6%
White
1,226
-141
-10.3%
Black
0
American Indian
0
Asian
2
-3
-60.0%
Pacific Islander
0
Other Race
0
Two or More Races
61
58
1933.3%
Hispanic
20
13
185.7%
Wiley Ford CDP
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
906
-120
-11.7%
White
860
-156
-15.4%
Black
7
3
75.0%
American Indian
0
Asian
4
3
300.0%
Pacific Islander
0
Other Race
0
Two or More Races
35
33
1650.0%
Hispanic
3
0
0.0%
Communities
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Burlington CDP
131
-51
-28.0%
Carpendale town
860
-117
-12.0%
District 1
8,610
-665
-7.2%
District 2
9,021
-266
-2.9%
District 3
9,307
-343
-3.6%
Elk Garden town
212
-20
-8.6%
Fort Ashby CDP
1,289
-91
-6.6%
Keyser city
4,864
-575
-10.6%
Piedmont town
718
-158
-18.0%
Ridgeley town
591
-84
-12.4%
Wiley Ford CDP
906
-120
-11.7%