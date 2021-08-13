City, county air differences in tense discussion about West Street request

KEYSER - The disposition of West Street, and the future of the major renovation project planned for the Mineral County Courthouse, continue to be in limbo.

On July 28, city administrator Luke McKenzie had requested a right-of-way from the Keyser City Council so the county could construct a catwalk across West Street to link the current courthouse and the Judicial Annex as part of the multi-million-dollar renovation the county is planning.

The city officials offered, however, to sell the street to the county, with mayor Damon Tillman noting that was the city officials’ only offer on the table.

Wednesday, the Keyser City Council and Mineral County Commissioners met for the first time in many years to discuss the county’s request and the city’s offer.

“We’re hoping that you guys will reconsider,” McKenzie said, noting that giving the county a right-of-way would not affect the city street, nor would it take away any revenue from parking meters the city now has on the street.

“There would be nothing actually touching your property,” he said.

McKenzie said the renovation project is a necessity for the county.

“We’re at the point to where we have to do something,” he said. “We’ve got issues with safety, with functionality, and most important of all, with accessibility, which is where the catwalk and the elevators come in.”

McKenzie said if the county has to purchase the street, it would add to the already skyrocketing cost of the renovation project.

“We had hoped for about $4 million; it’s already coming in at $5.6 million,” he said.

Commission president Richard Lechliter said the county has been “saving money for about eight years now” to be able to proceed with the project.

“We’re trying to fix it up again to look nice … we’ve been to other courthouses around the state and sometimes we get embarrassed by ours, so we’re trying to fix it up (to be) something we can be proud of again,” he said.

In order to pay for the project, the county plans to obtain a 35-year USDA loan to supplement the county savings, but the cost of the project and subsequent payments will cause the county to be financially “stretched as far as we can.”

McKenzie estimates the annual loan payment at $200,000.

Councilman Jim Hannas noted, however, that City Hall “also needs new windows and doors,” and questioned why the county had not considered the City of Keyser when they were allocating their American Rescue Plan funds.

“I wish you would have approached us,” Tillman said. “We need a new water plant. Some of that could have gone toward matching what we have .. (toward) getting grants and loans.”

McKenzie replied that they had earmarked the money for entities outside the incorporated towns because they knew the cities and towns would be receiving their own funding. The recipients chosen, he explained, had no other way of obtaining funding for their projects.

“I don’t have any problem with helping our neighbors out, but you gave money to a private association,” Hannas said, referring to the New Creek Water Association.

At one point in the discussion, McKenzie told the city that the county has always been willing to work with them on different projects in the past and he hoped that could continue..

Referring to the fill dirt which the county gave the city permission to dump on county-owned property along Route 46 but is now asking them to level out, he said, “We really appreciate you taking care of that. But there was no give and take with that. When you guys asked to put the dirt there, we said ‘come on.’ When there was a draught a couple years ago … the county gave a $70,000 loan without question. We’ve always been willing to work with you.”

After further discussion of sticking points between the city and county, however, Tillman said, “Well, I can’t speak for the council, but we’d rather you purchased West Street.”

Commissioner Roger Leatherman asked the council what the asking price would be for the street, and Hannas replied, “I think you need to make us an offer.”

After the commissioners left the meeting, saying they had another meeting to attend, Tillman said it was his opinion that the city, by charging for the street, would be able to recoup some of the money it paid the county for taking over the city’s police dispatch ($70,000), as well as the cost of excavating the dirt at the former tennis courts along Route 46, and for a downtown parking lot which the city had been maintaining for years but the county sold even though they “knew the city wanted it.”

“I think that street’s worth at least $150,000,” he said.

“We need to work with the county; but I just wish they would work with us,” he said.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info