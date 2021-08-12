Allegany libraries to require masks starting Monday

Special to the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND - Effective Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 the Allegany County Library System will require facemasks to be worn by all library visitors over the age of 2.

Allegany County has reached a community transmission level of "high" as of Aug. 11, 2021, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker. People in areas with a level of “substantial” or “high” community transmission rates are urged to wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. After considering several factors, the Library Board of Trustees voted to reinstate a mask requirement in the library buildings at their monthly meeting on Tuesday.

John Taube, executive director of the Allegany County Library System, said “because of the steep increases in local seven-day average case rates in the last 30 days, our relatively low percentage of vaccinated community members, and most importantly to protect all of the minors and children who are now visiting the libraries once again, I feel it is the right course of action to ask our patrons and staff to mask up to ensure the health and safety of our community.”

Taube also mentioned that library users and the staff have been very patient with the re-opening of the libraries and that he hopes the community recognizes that the potential inconvenience of wearing a mask today will prevent more limits to library access and usage in the future.

Please visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info/coronavirus for more information and the latest updates about library services.