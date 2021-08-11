Ridgeley Police working to improve communication between towns

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY – Ridgeley’s police officers are working hard to improve communication with both the Ridgeley and Carpendale councils and the residents of both towns.

“We are out there, we are being seen, we are stopping cars,” said chief Cody Kroll as he described a “phenomenal” month for the officers with 143 calls including 102 traffic stops.

“We are trying to turn around the police department and listen to the citizens,” said officer Clint Ward as he met recently with officials in Carpendale.

“Our police are doing a wonderful job. They’re here, they’re slowing people down,” said Carpendale mayor Diane Baker. “They are doing great out our way.”

As part of the effort in slowing motorists down, Ridgeley has ordered radar enforced signs and is working on a flashing sign to show how fast vehicles are travelling and give drivers a perspective of how fast they are going.

“They put their lives on the line every day,” said Baker, noting the importance of getting the department upgraded to where it needs to be.

“There’s probably going to come a time when we have to help with getting the equipment up-to-date,” said Baker as she noted that the contract with Ridgeley for police services was signed with Ridgeley’s new council at the same $1,400 a month.

A key component in getting the department modernized is the implementation of a new incident reporting (IR) system.

The new IR system has been a goal of Kroll’s since assuming the helm at the department in November.

“It’s a statewide database where we do our incidents. Everything is digital, it’s automatically sent to the state,” he explained, adding that the system allows officers to do warrant, license and federal system checks.

The system has an estimated cost of $22,000 and Ridgeley is working with a grant writer to apply for the cost of the system.

The benefit of the system is that once it’s up and running the department can work even more closely with the sheriff’s department, state police and other states in the interactive system.

“The documentation is huge for us,” said Ward of the system, which will allow for shared information between agencies.

“The town’s been great,” said Kroll noting that officers are now equipped with new tasers and vests.

All the officers are certified and radar certified with additional training continuing in drug recognition, firearms and taser instruction.

Both officers urged residents to call 911 whether it’s an emergency like a suspicious person or a non-emergency with kids being reckless on four-wheelers.

“The best thing to do is call 911. If we’re not on duty they can contact somebody else,” said Kroll.

“When you call 911 it’s documented,” added Ward, explaining, “if you call 911 you don’t have to speak to an officer, they can just respond to the scene.”