Mineral County FFA members shine at state convention

Special to the News Tribune

RIPLEY - Mineral County FFA members participated in the 93rd West Virginia State FFA Convention July 8-10 at Cedar Lakes in Ripley.

Attending were chapter delegates Lara Bittinger, Haylin Cook, Blake Kitzmiller, Helen McCarty, Ann Marie Powell, Ava Rexrode, Elijah Rexrode, Aiden Riggleman, Emily Smith, Timothy Umstead, Phoebe Weaver and Dylan Wilson.

While at the convention, Mineral County FFA members enjoyed gathering in person with FFA members from across the state and nation. Doster Harper, national FFA president from Georgia, attended along with 285 West Virginia FFA members who were able to participate.

Due to the pandemic, it had been 650 days since FFA members had an in-person FFA event at Cedar Lakes.

Chapter members were part of the regular business sessions. Members also developed leadership skills through their participation in several leadership workshops conducted by state FFA officers. They also heard from former state FFA president and House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw and West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.

While at the convention, Blake Kitzmiller and Elijiah Rexrode competed in the State FFA Tractor Driving Contest. This event consisted of a written test, tractor parts identification, and maneuvering and backing through a course with a four-wheeled wagon. Elijiah Rexrode won the state competition, placing first among other FFA contestants from across the state.

Dylan Wilson served on the state FFA nominating committee. There Dylan was part of a team that evaluated the state officer candidates and recommended to the voting delegates the state officer team most capable of representing West Virginia FFA throughout the upcoming year.

Chapter members John Bittinger, Bradley Sommers, and Dylan Wilson were recognized by West Virginia FFA for attaining their State FFA Degrees during a special ceremony held at Ripley High School stadium. The state degree is the highest degree given by the state association. This degree demonstrates the student has put an exceptional amount of time into their SAE and local chapter.

Requirements for the degree include:

- Ability to follow a Supervised Agricultural Experience program. Members have completed at least two years (360 hours) of systematic school instruction in agricultural education at or above the ninth-grade level.

- Have earned and productively invested at least $1,000 and worked at least 300 hours more than scheduled class time, in a supervised agricultural experience program.

- Demonstrated leadership ability by performing 10 parliamentary law procedures, giving a six-minute speech on a topic relating to agriculture or FFA, and serving as an FFA officer, committee chairperson, or committee member.

- Have a satisfactory academic record,

- Participated in the planning and implementation of the chapter’s Program of Activities.

- Completed in five activities above the chapter level

- Complete at least 25 hours of community service

During the convention experience, chapter members also had the opportunity to tour the West Virginia State Farm Museum. The museum is a 50-acre tract of land with buildings, equipment, and interactive displays dedicated to the preservation of West Virginia’s early pioneer and farm life heritage.

Next up for many FFA members will be the State Fair of West Virginia in August, where FFA members plan on entering their livestock crop and vegetable exhibits. The return to school will also bring planned opportunities including judging competitions, the ham and bacon program, chapter meetings and activities followed by an in-person fall leadership conference at Cedar Lakes.

FFA is part of the agriculture education program at the Mineral County Technical Center and Frankfort High School. The mission of FFA is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.