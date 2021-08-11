Keyser Council to address West Street request

KEYSER - The Keyser City Council is scheduled to discuss the Mineral County Commissioners’ request for a right-of-way over West Street when they meet in regular session Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The commissioners, represented by county coordinator Luke McKenzie, have requested the right-of-way so a catwalk can be constructed above the street to connect the current courthouse and the Judicial Annex. The commissioners are currently working on a plan to renovate the county courthouse complex, which would involve moving several offices onto the second floor of the annex and connecting the two buildings with a catwalk.

After meeting behind closed doors for approximately five minutes during their July 28 meeting, however, the mayor and council presented a different idea to McKenzie.

“Here’s what the city proposes to the county - buy the street,” mayor Damon Tillman told McKenzie.

“Buy the street,” council member Mike Ryan said, “and you can do what you want with it.”

McKenzie said, however, he didn’t think the commissioners would be interested.

“The commission really doesn’t want to purchase the street” McKenzie said, noting that purchasing the street would just add additional costs to the project.

“The project has already grown to a cost much greater than anticipated,” he said.

The county commissioners briefly discussed the proposal on the table during their Tuesday meeting, but said they would await the city’s decision before they go any further with their renovation plans.

The Keyser City Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in the council chambers at City Hall.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info