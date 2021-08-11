Elk Garden to host Back to School Bash Saturday

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

ELK GARDEN --Elk Garden will celebrate its youngest residents with a Back to School Bash on Saturday.

Area children are invited to start the day at the Elk Garden Assembly of God Church where there will be a clothing and school supplies give-a-way from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From 12-2 p.m., the town will be sponsoring refreshments for the students at the town park as a kick-off for Mineral County Schools’ Aug. 20 start date.

In other happenings, mayor Marian Droppleman announced that the town is the recipient of a $1,000 Walmart grant to be used for needs of the town.

The Elk Garden mayor and council are waiting on a start date for Liller Paving to repair 28 pot holes in the town streets.

The patching is planned in order to not pave streets, which will be torn up during planned water line work by the Mountain Top Public Service District.

Joe Harvey of Mountain Top told the council, “I want to work together on the paving,” noting that funds for the water project have not yet been requested.

“We were hoping to get it out sooner,” he said adding that a study is being completed with plans of applying to the Region VIII Planning and Development Council in September or October for funding.

The cost of the project was estimated at $1.15 million with Harvey noting that right now there’s a 15 to 20 percent increase in material costs.

Manholes are set for repair in the next six to eight months. “We will use some of the money Mineral County allotted us for that. There’s different ways of going about things but it all comes down to funding,” said Harvey. “This is the first time we’ve received anything, on behalf of Mountain Top we’re thankful we received what we got.”

Mountain Top received $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funding from the Mineral County Commission to benefit the citizens of Elk Garden.