Commission gives P&R director, deputies pay raises

KEYSER - Mineral County’s parks and recreation director, as well as the county’s law enforcement deputies, have all received a pay raise, thanks to the Mineral County Commission.

In approving the raises, the commissioners say the increases would help bring Mineral County in line with similar positions in other, nearby counties.

“He’s paid so much less than any director in any other county,” commission president Richard Lechliter said of parks and recreation director Kevin Simon.

Simon is not just a figurehead; much of his time is spent actually out in the county’s parks, mowing grass, removing overgrowth, and other duties. He spearheaded such projects as the Gold Star Mothers Orchard and is currently working on ongoing plans to raze and rebuild the amphitheater at Larenim.

On a motion made by commissioner Roger Leatherman and seconded by Jerry Whisner, Simon received a $3,000 raise retroactive to July 2.

As for the deputies, the commissioners have long lamented the turnover in officers due to other law enforcement agencies paying more.

During the commissioners’ July 27 meeting, sheriff Forrest Ellifritz said he currently has a good group of deputies in his department and he would appreciate anything the county could do to help him retain them.

“I wouldn’t want to lose any of them, from the bottom man to the top man,” he said.

Whisner therefore made a motion to give each deputy a $2,000 raise and Lechliter seconded it. Leatherman recused himself from the vote due to having family among the deputies.

That pay raise was to be retroactive to July 16.

In addition, a bookkeeper and accounts payable manager in the courthouse both received pay raises at $1,700 and $1,400, respectively.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info