Mineral County reports 10 new COVID cases; West Virginia cases surge 63.3%

New coronavirus cases leaped in West Virginia in the week ending Sunday, rising 63.3% as 2,146 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,314 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

West Virginia ranked 35th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 35.9% from the week before, with 760,368 cases reported. With 0.54% of the country's population, West Virginia had 0.28% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 48 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Mineral County reported 10 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported seven cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,023 cases and 92 deaths.

Within West Virginia, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lewis, Marshall and Wetzel counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Cabell County, with 202 cases; Berkeley County, with 179 cases; and Kanawha County, with 132. Weekly case counts rose in 42 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cabell, Berkeley and Raleigh counties.

West Virginia ranked 43rd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 46.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 58.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, West Virginia reported administering another 4,009 vaccine doses, including 3,755 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 3,327 vaccine doses, including 2,929 first doses. In all, West Virginia reported it has administered 1,491,865 total doses.

Across West Virginia, cases fell in eight counties, with the best declines in Webster, Jefferson and Monroe counties.

In West Virginia, 19 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 10 people were were reported dead.

A total of 169,162 people in West Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 2,965 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 35,763,785 people have tested positive and 616,829 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, Aug. 7.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 695

The week before that: 558

Four weeks ago: 501

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 100,884

The week before that: 81,226

Four weeks ago: 44,472

