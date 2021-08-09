Mineral County 4-Hers go on adventure to Jackson's Mill

Special to the News Tribune

JACKSON’S MILL - Mineral County 4-H members had a fantastic small group 4-H Camp experience at Jackson’s Mill in June and July.

Adventure activities included kayaking and canoeing, rock wall climbing and knife throwing, and bicycling and campfire programs. Several youths completed the ATV Safety course.

Campers also learned about the historic area and the working gristmill at Jackson’s Mill. They built balloon cars and programmed spheres in the new Annette Boggs STEAM building. Campers accepted challenges with 9-Square and GaGa ball, and practiced team skills on the ropes course.

“My favorite things were knife throwing, 9-Square, painting, friendship bracelets and pretty much everything,” said Hainiah Crowe, a member of the Agricolae 4-H Club.

WVU Jackson’s Mill is the heart of the statewide 4-H camping program. It is centrally located in Lewis County, West Virginia, and has been the home for both 4-H Camp and West Virginia Boys State. Generations of youths have experienced leadership and personal growth through camping programs at Jackson’s Mill.

There is one more opportunity for local 4-H members to have a fantastic small group camp experience at Jackson’s Mill Aug. 20-22. The camp will begin Friday evening at 7 p.m. and close on Sunday afternoon. Youths ages 12-18 year are eligible to participate.

“This camp will have similar activities while focusing on 4-H Teen Leadership development,” says Margaret Miltenberger, 4-H Extension agent.

The cost is only $50 thanks to scholarship funds with the WVU Foundation Doris Jean and Richard Keller fund. To learn how to register through 4h.zsuite.org, contact the WVU Mineral County Extension Service at 304-788-3621 or email m.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu.

WVU Extension Service 4-H programs are open to all youths.