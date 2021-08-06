News Tribune staff earn honors for work

Staff Reports

KEYSER - The staff of the Mineral Daily News Tribune has once again earned honors this year in the West Virginia Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

WVPA president Don Smith announced this week that the News Tribune had earned three first place awards, one second place and two third place awards for their local coverage during 2021.

Normally the awards are announced during the Press Association’s annual convention and awards banquet, but that event was cancelled in 2020 and again this year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The News Tribune staff as a whole earned first-place honors for their overall coverage of the pandemic.

According to contest rules, recognition was given to those newspaper staffs that demonstrated “quality of writing, inclusion of local information, and impact and thoroughness of reporting” on the pandemic, as well as organizing “coverage into meaningful perspective and useful form for the citizens.”

Local pandemic coverage included managing editor Liz Beavers’ almost daily reports on the latest number of COVID cases and deaths in Mineral County, as well as outbreaks at the local schools and nursing homes, while staff writer Barbara High contributed with several feature stories on several COVID-related issues, including one on local citizens volunteering their time to make masks, a group of parents that set up a Facebook page to “adopt” Keyser and Frankfort graduates with cards and gifts, and a group of Frankfort seniors who returned the favor and “adopted” some residents of the local nursing homes which had been hit especially hard by the virus. High also wrote a story on homeschooling during the pandemic and the toll it took on both parents and students, and a piece on maintaining mental health during quarantine.

In other categories, High also earned first place Best Lifestyles Columnist for her “Just Sayin’” columns on “Surviving the COVID quarantine,” “We have more control than you think,” and “He made the right decision,” defending superintendent Troy Ravenscroft’s decision to keep Mineral County in the “red” last fall which ended the high schools’ playoff hopes.

The third first-place award was earned by sports writer Chapin Jewell in the Best Sports Columnist category for his “Flashback Friday” columns; specifically his pieces titled “When Keyser, Frankfort met twice,” “The unique history of Piedmont High School football,” and “From 1958: File this under ‘You Couldn’t Do That Now,” about the Ridgeley Blackhawk game in which an assistant coach, the parent of the quarterback, and the bus driver were enlisted to serve as referees following a communication mixup that left the game without official referees.

In other awards, Beavers earned a second place for her editorial “There’s a right way and a wrong way to do things,” which took both Keyser and Mineral County officials to task for the way they handled the losses, respectively, of city administrator Amanda Brafford and county coordinator Drew Brubaker.

Beavers then won a third place Best Coverage of Breaking News for her on-the-scene coverage of the standoff at the Chessie Federal Credit Union in August, and Jewell won a third place Best Sports Feature for his story “Tornado Pride,” on the Kephart family volunteering their time and talents to spruce up Keyser’s baseball facilities.

“I am really proud of our hometown news team and what they were able to accomplish during what was definitely the most unusual year I can remember,” Beavers said. “We are a small staff and all of us were working by remote most of the time due to COVID and yet we continued to bring our readers the local news they want and need.

“Never before has the production of local news been so important than in this time of pandemic,” she said.

WVPA executive director Don Smith also said 2020 was an unprecedented year for the news industry and the awards reflect the times.

“Our newspapers did outstanding work in 2020. Keeping our communities informed of the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation was an overwhelming challenge for the newspapers in this state. Every segment of society and life was impacted. The guidance and restrictions changed daily, if not hourly,” Smith said.

“The workload for our newspapers was relentless. Residents needed to know about masking and vaccinations, but they also needed to know about shortages at the local grocery store and gas station, if their kids were going to school, if they could attend church to pray, and who in their community had died.

“COVID has been with us for nearly a year and a half, and we have become somewhat accustomed to its impact, but we should never forget it is a life and death situation,” Smith said. “Newspaper staff members put their lives on the line to ensure members of their communities could stay informed.”

The Mineral Daily News Tribune competes in Group 2 in the WVPA contest, which includes daily newspapers with a circulation of almost ten times that of the News Tribune.

Announcement of the winners in the contest was made during the week when the WV Press Association Convention is traditionally held.

This year, however, a virtual convention will be held on Aug. 27, during which the WVPA will announce the recipients of the Newspaper of the Year, General Excellence awards, Photo of the Year, Advertisement of the Year, and other honors.

“At this point, we think there is too much risk involved for an in-person event,” Smith said. “As one editor said, ‘We are supposed to report the news, not create it.’”