CEOS announce winners of Mineral County Fair Flower Show

Special to the News Tribune

FORT ASHBY - Five Best in Show and two Sweepstakes awards were given this year in the Community Educational Outreach Service’s Flower Show held during the Mineral County Fair.

Patty Leasure won Best in Show in the potted plant category, Rebecca Davis won Best in Show for cut flowers, and Leah Bittinger won Best in Show in the artistic category in the adult class of the show, while Patty Leasure also took the Sweepstakes Award.

In the junior class, Allirose Sachs took Best in Show for cut flowers and Lara Bittinger won both the Best in Show in the artistic category and the Sweepstakes Award.

Ribbon winners in each category included:

Artistic Category - Adult

Fresh flowers - dining room: Chuck Bittinger, first place; Karen Bundy, second place; and the Old Furnace CEOS, third place.

Fresh flowers - buffet table: Leah Bittinger, first place; Old Furnace CEOS, second place.

Dining room table - artificial: Morning Breakers CEOS, first place; Fort Ashby CEOS, second place.

Dining room table - fresh: Lara Bittinger, first place.

Roses: Chuck Bittinger, first place; Karen Bundy, second place; Brenda Bittinger, third place.

Lilies: Rebecca Davis, first place; Steve Davis, second place; Leah Bittinger, third place.

Marigolds: Karen Bundy, first place; Steve Bradshaw, second place; Jean Bradshaw, honorable mention.

Petunias: Steve Davis, first place; Rebecca Davis, second place; Hunter Davis, third place; Jean Bradshaw, honorable mention.

Daisies: Gay Pernau, second place.

Coneflowers: Jean Bradshaw, first place; Steve Bradshaw, second place.

Any flowering shrub: Arlene Bradshaw, first place; Brenda Bittinger, second place; Chuck Bittinger, third place; Leah Bittinger, honorable mention.

Any annual: Karen Bundy, first place; Jean Bradshaw, second place.

Any perennial: Karen Bundy, first place.

Any flowering plant: Patty Leasure, first place.

Any non-flowering plant: Brigitte Borror, first place; Karen Bundy, second place; Liz Logsdon, third place; Gay Pernau, honorable mention.

Succulents: Karen Bundy, first place.

Hanging baskets - flowering: Karen Bundy, first place.

Horticultural Dategory - Junior

Class 3B: Allirose Sacks, first place.

Lilies: Allirose Sachs, first place.

Petunias: Connor Davis, first place.

Daisies: Bella Pernau, second place.

Flowering shrubs, Allirose Sachs, first place.