Proposals sought for Piedmont mural

Special to the News Tribune

PIEDMONT - Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU) is now accepting designs from artists to create a mural for the Piedmont Library at 1 Childs Ave, Piedmont, on the wall facing south toward the railroad tracks.

Proposals from one artist or a team of artists to design a mural should include elements of history and/or culture associated with the City of Piedmont. The design should inspire and encourage generations to come. Some of the most famous people from Piedmont: James Aubrey Stewart – The Wereth 11, Henry Louis Gates Jr. – historian, Don Redman and Les Clifford – jazz musicians, Steve Whitman – frontman for Kix, Leslie Thrasher – illustrator, Senator Henry Gassaway Davis, and more. There is also the Piedmont High school lion mascot and the Luke paper mill. The mural may also include native flowers and trees.

This mural is made possible by the J. Norman and Margaret J. Reeves Private Foundation, US Wind Force Foundation, and Community Trust Foundation.

Deadline for submissions is Sept. 12

For more information and details of this project, please call Jill Baldinger at 304-788-1461 or email at mijill@frontier.com.

Donations for this mural or other mural/art projects may be sent to HAU, PO Box 63, Keyser, WV 26726.