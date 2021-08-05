Piedmont has new council member

PIEDMONT - Piedmont has a new council member.

Town resident Beverly Noonan was administered the oath of office during Wednesday’s regular council meeting and will fill the seat that has been vacant for a little over a month.

Although four seats came open in the town’s May 10 election, only three incumbents - Terry LaRue, Rhonda Niland and Greg Harvey - ran for re-election. Rick Butler, who had occupied the fourth seat, chose not to run for re-election.

The fifth seat, held by Paul Coleman, did not come open this year.

LaRue had suggested Noonan for the vacancy, telling mayor Paula Boggs during a previous meeting that he had spoken with her and she had expressed interest in the position.

Wednesday, Coleman administered the oath of office to Noonan, along with LaRue, Niland, and Boggs. Harvey was absent from the meeting.

Boggs then announced a bit of reorganization in the commissioners’ assignments.

Niland, who had been serving as parks and recreation commissioner, will now oversee streets and Noonan will take over parks and recreation. Coleman will continue as finance commissioner, LaRue as housing commissioner and Harvey will continue to oversee water.

Another change in city government will start at the next meeting, when the mayor and council will meet at 6 p.m.

The council approved last month to hold its first meeting on the first Wednesday at noon and its second meeting on the third Wednesday at 6 p.m. in order to make it easier for more citizens to attend.

Meetings are now held in the upstairs of the American Legion.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info