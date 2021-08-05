Mountain Streams festival to include 6 performances at fairgrounds

Special to the News Tribune

FORT ASHBY - Six performances by some of the area’s leading musicians will highlight the first annual Mountain Streams Music and Arts Festival Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in Fort Ashby.

The music ranges from old-time string band styles to contemporary singer/songwriters.

The event also offers artisan/craft vendors, food and drink vendors, and a children’s mural activity.

The festival runs from noon to 9 p.m. and is sponsored by the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce and Mineral County Tourism. Early bird tickets and additional information are available at www.mineralchamber.com/events/mountain-streams-music-arts-festival

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and children under 12 are admitted free. Persons are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

The lineup for the festival is as follows:

12:-1:15 p.m. - Andy Agnew w/ Rebel Union & Guests

1:30-2:45 p.m. - Dakota Karper & Brendan Hearn

3-4:15 p.m. - Ben Townsend

4:30-5:45 p.m. - Chris Haddox

6-7:15 p.m. - Buffalo Run

7:30-8:45 p.m. - Critton Hollow String Band

Mountain Streams Radio, WKYW-LP, is a media sponsor for the festival. Since 2017 the station has served the Greater Keyser area with a mix of homegrown music described as having “roots in tradition and branches into the future.” A similar description applies to the music on stage at the festival.

The festival also coincides with the station’s planned launch of an online stream, which will make Mountain Streams Radio programming available to listeners around the world. More information is available at www.mountainstreamsradio.org