PVH honors nurse with special award

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER – In July, Potomac Valley Hospital (PVH) named its first DAISY Award Honoree of 2021, Jennifer Bascelli, RN.

The DAISY award is a national award honoring exceptional nurses. Bascelli has been working as a registered nurse for the family medicine staff of the Mineral County Rural Health Clinic of PVH for the last few years. She was nominated for the prestigious award by two of her coworkers, for her consistent compassion, dedication, and commitment to fulfilling the PVH mission of treating each patient like a member of her own family.

Bascelli was presented with her award during a presentation held earlier this month. Multiple departments within the hospital worked together to surprise Bascelli with a special ceremony including her coworkers and family.

“To be nationally recognized for going above and beyond, for being an inspiration for what I perceive as ‘just doing my job’ and for doing a job I love is an incredible and unexpected honor,” says Bascelli. “I proud to be a DAISY Award Honoree and blessed to be a nurse.”

“Jennifer is a role model nurse,” says Mark Boucot, president and CEO of Potomac Valley Hospital. “She shows dedication and passion every day to each and every patient that she cares for, and caring for people is what our clinic is all about. ”

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses program has been adopted by over 3,400 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary, skillful, and compassionate care. The DAISY Award is created specifically to recognize nurses who go above and beyond in everyday situations.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and the recipients are chosen by a committee of PVH nurses. The DAISY Award is presented twice a year at a surprise presentation. The award recipient receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

In addition to the certificate, the recipients receive a serpentine stone sculpture of “The Healer’s Touch,” a DAISY Award pin, and special Honoree Benefits.

“Jennifer is a seasoned RN who has brought a lot of compassion and knowledge to our group,” says Sue Wells, senior director of Clinical Operations. “Jen is always eager to answer or find an answer to any question and goes well above on any task assigned. She demonstrates respect to all patients and co-workers and always goes above and beyond to help any patient. If they need extra explanation and time, she gives it. Jen is very dedicated to her work. She demonstrates compassion and respect to everyone, and treats them like members of her own family.”

Each year, Potomac Valley Hospital recognizes two DAISY award recipients. Providing on-going recognition of this award is important, as it is a reminder of the clinical skills and compassion provided by nurses to patients and their families all year long.

Potomac Valley Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital in Keyser. The hospital serves the community of Mineral County and surrounding areas. PVH officially became a member of the West Virginia University Health System in 2014, and provides inpatient and outpatient care, including 24/7 Emergency Department services. PVH employs more than 250 healthcare professionals, including over 50 physicians, who are dedicated to our mission of striving to treat every patient like a member of their own family.