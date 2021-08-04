UPDATE: Fire destroys Westernport Redmen Club; deputy fire marshals investigating

WESTERNPORT - Smoke continued to roll from the ruins of the Redmen Club in Westernport at mid-morning Wednesday, as firefighters from Allegany, Mineral and Garrett county remained on scene of the 2 a.m. blaze.

Maryland State Deputy Fire Marshals and their K-9 were called in to investigate the fire that destroyed the home of the Blackhawk Tribe at the top of Maryland Avenue. A home located next to the building sustained some damage as the end wall of the club collapsed into its side.

Workers from Columbia Gas were digging in the street attempting to locate the gas service to the building in order to shut it off, and the mostly residential Maryland Avenue remained closed. Nearby Route 135 through town was reduced to one lane traffic.

The two-alarm fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. and was fully involved, with flames shooting high into the air. The smoke and fire was visible all over the area and forced Route 135 to be shut down completely while firefighters battled what the fire marshal’s office called “a deep-seated blaze.”

At least one nearby home was reportedly evacuated during the blaze.

Potomac Fire Co. No. 2 was in command of the incident, while firefighters from Tri-Towns Volunteer Fire Department in Piedmont, as well as Bloomington, Goodwill of Lonaconing, Midland, Shaft, Fountain, Keyser, New Creek and others were on the scene.

An excavator was called in to assist in removing parts of the building in order to completely extinguish the fire.

Further information was not yet available.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info