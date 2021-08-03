Mineral County BOE approves architect for Frankfort Primary

KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education took another big step toward the construction of a new Frankfort Primary School Monday and approved an architect/engineering firm for the job.

The board voted 4-0 to approve ZMM Architects & Engineers, a firm out of Charleston which has designed educational facilities, governmental facilities, healthcare facilities, office space, light industrial facilities and even multi-unit residential buildings for over 60 years.

Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said the firm is currently involved with the new roof/HVAC system for Keyser Middle School and was also helpful to the county in obtaining funds for the new school.

The new primary school, which will be constructed on the campus that already includes Frankfort High and Frankfort Middle schools, will consolidate students from Fort Ashby Primary, Wiley Ford Primary, and Frankfort Intermediate. Those three schools will then be closed.

Projected opening for the new school is 2023-2024.

