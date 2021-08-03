HAU marks completion of latest mural

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Mineral County mural at 21 Armstrong St. in Keyser - the latest in a series of murals sponsored through the Highland Arts Unlimited Community Arts Project, was painted by Luke Urice.

This is the second mural Luke has painted in downtown Keyser; the other is on the front of the steps of the Law Building across from the Mineral County Courthouse.

This latest mural was made possible by the Tucker Community Foundation, the US Wind Force Foundation, Highland Arts Unlimited Community Arts Projects, and individual donations.