Keyser Council wants input on 'Zombie Property' Act

KEYSER - The Keyser City Council would like your help.

According to city coordinator Jeff Broadwater, the mayor and council have been considering pursuing taking action on some of the city’s blighted properties through the Zombie Property Remediation Act passed earlier this year by the West Virginia Legislature.

The act gives a municipal government the right to initiate foreclosure proceedings against a property that has been deemed vacant, abandoned and not in compliance with safety standards.

“It’s something the mayor and council want to pursue,” Broadwater said. “We put this on (Facebook) for public comments. We’ve gotten a lot of comments and I would recommend leaving it open for another two weeks,” he said, adding that “I don’t think it’s something we just want to jump into. It’s a pretty significant step when you talk about taking people’s properties.

“We’ve got some homework to do on our end before we do anything,” he said.

And while Broadwater is inviting city residents to send in comments to the city about whether they support or don’t support the council taking action through the Zombie Property Act, mayor Damon Tillman took that one step further.

“I’d like to encourage the public to come in and speak at the next council meeting,” he said. “There’s been comments, but we don’t always see all the comments. I don’t live on Eye on Keyser or Facebook,” he said. “We want to do what the public ultimately wants us to do and what’s in the best interest of the city.”

Council member Mike Ryan said he’d also like to consult the city’s attorney about the new law. He said he would contact the attorney by the next regular council meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info