County to begin work at Larenim; seek funding for new amphitheater

KEYSER - Work to upgrade some areas of Mineral County’s Larenim Park may begin soon, while Mineral County Parks and Recreation continues to seek cost estimates on razing the amphitheater.

It was revealed in May that the condition of the amphitheater, build in 1984, had deteriorated to the point that it would need to be razed. Since that story broke in the News Tribune, however, the Mineral County Commissioners have emphasized it is their intention to rebuild the structure when funding becomes available.

In the meantime, commissioner Jerry Whisner proposed upgrading and expanding the road into the main area of the park, where the public accesses parking and the ticket booth for the amphitheater and where other activities can be held.

Whisner proposed the road be excavated and widened enough to allow vehicles to pass as they enter and exit the park.

“We’ll have to have a good road in there anyway when we go to re-do the amphitheater,” he said during a recent commission meeting.

Whisner said he has been talking with Del. Ruth Rowan about possible grant funding for the renovation of the amphitheater.

At the Aug. 27 commission meeting, president Richard Lechliter said Parks and Recreation director Kevin Simon had been meeting with someone about razing the amphitheater that week.

“Without tree removal, he thinks it can be (razed) for less than $15,000,” Lechliter said. “The problem we have is, there’s about 100 trees that will have to come out.”

Whisner made a motion to go ahead and have the trees removed, and Roger Leatherman seconded it.

The commissioners hope to have the trees removed and the road done before an event that is planned in the park in September.

The amphitheater was last used in 2017, and has been left untouched since then.

Parks and Recreation has been busy working in other parts of the park, however. A Gold Star Mothers remembrance orchard, including a new bench and flag pole area, were just constructed and dedicated in June, and Keyser High School graduate Jada Fleming hand-painted and donated a bench to the area near the arboretum as part of her senior project.

