Despite shortage, Warm the Children Crab Feast is on

ANTIOCH - It looks to be a good year for Warm the Children, as this year the most consistent supporter of the charity, The Warlocks Motorcycle Club, will be able to hold their Crab Feast as normal on Saturday, Aug. 7, beginning at noon.

Last year’s event had to be changed to a community party due to the havoc wreaked by the coronavirus.

This will be the 17th annual Crab Feast host by the Rock Hill Chapter of the Warlocks Motorcycle Club. They are the single largest fund raiser for Warm the Children, which provides warm winter clothing to Mineral County children in need. The Warm the Children Foundation has come to to rely on the Warlocks and their annual crab feast, not only as the largest supporter, but also as the kick start to the season.

With the recent crab shortage, many were concerned that it may affect the feast, but a spokesman for the Warlocks assures the community that they have all the crabs they need for the event.

There are some changes to this year’s event due to COVID, however. This year, rather than buffet-style, there will be servers for the crabs. Volunteers from Warm the Children and the Family Resource Network have stepped up to serve the crabs.

The event and charity means a lot to the Warlocks, as they are always looking for ways to help their community.

“We’re a small community and we like to give back and help in anyway we can,” said the spokesman for the club. “We do this charity because 100% of the profits go to help the children in our community and that means a lot to us.”

The club holds the event the same day every year, so that it allows other benefits and fundraisers to plan their events at different times.

“We always look for local events, fundraisers and benefit rides to be a part of; we try to support as many good causes as we can,” the spokesperson said.

This years event will also have a hog roast, bike games, and maybe even a dunking booth. There will be live entertainment with the band Stars in Bars.

There will also be drawings with a chance to win $230 every 30 minuets from 5-9 p.m. and a $2,300 giveaway at 9 p.m. Advance tickets will be $35 for the crab feast and entry, and $60 gets you everything including the monetary drawings and the 9 p.m. giveaway. All prices at the gate will be $5 more.

The event will be held at the Rockhill Clubhouse, 20053 Knobley Road, Antioch.

The Warlocks would like to recognize and thank the following businesses for donating so far for this event: Timbrook Ford, S&W Stone Masonry & Landscape, Faulk’s Custom Tinting, JD Automotive, Anderson’s Corner, Kight’s Autobody, Mike Chavez Masonry, Dig Deep Brewery, You Have it Maid Housekeeping, Steve’s Muffler, EZ Money, S&R Investments, Boggs Supply, The Royal Restaurant, Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home, Glass by Scott, Dante’s Collision, Wicked Wilderness Pub, and Mountain State Powdercoating.

The Mineral Daily News Tribune co-sponsors Warm the Children with the Family Resource Network.