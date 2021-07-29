News Tribune now offers the entire print edition online

KEYSER - The Mineral Daily News Tribune is excited to announce that we now have an e-edition available on our website.

While we have strived to give our online readers the front page news, sports and some local opinion pieces every day, we knew they were not getting “the whole picture.” Most of the local, national and opinion news, classifieds and advertising that run inside our print edition never made it to the website.

That has now changed!

In order to access the e-edition, go to www.newstribune.info and click on “e-edition” at the top of the page. Before, the link would take you nowhere. Now, it takes you to a complete copy of the print edition of your hometown newspaper, which you can look through page by page.

And while the print on the e-edition is tiny, you can click on each story to enlarge it for reading.

Hear about a story last week that you missed reading? Hover your curser over the middle of the top of the page and a drop-down will allow you to choose the date of the paper you want to read.

Currently, the e-edition goes back as far as June 26.

In addition to being able to read the actual paper online, the e-edition feature also allows you to click on “bonus content,” including e-editions of USA Today and some special sections produced by the USA Today Network. Currently, “America Reopened,” featuring stories on coping with issues as America emerges from the pandemic and faces a possible slide back into masking and social distancing due to the Delta variant, is available.

Access to the e-edition is absolutely free for those who are online subscribers or who already have access to the website because they subscribe to the print edition.

To become either a print or online subscriber, you can click on “Subscribe Today” at the bottom of the website homepage or call 304-788-3333 and follow the prompts.

The new e-edition is just one more way the local news and advertising team at your hometown paper can bring you the information you care about!

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info