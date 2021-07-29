Keyser woman sentenced for meth distribution

ELKINS – Samantha Jo Guinn of Keyser has been sentenced in federal court to 60 months of incarceration for methamphetamine distribution.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard , Guinn, 33, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in October 2019. Guinn admitted to having more than 50 grams of “crystal” methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in January 2019 n Grant County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.