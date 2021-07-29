Keyser offers to sell West Street to county

KEYSER - The Keyser City Council will not give Mineral County permission to construct a cat walk over West Street as part of their proposed renovation of the courthouse complex, but they will sell the street to the county.

County coordinator Luke McKenzie met with the city officials Wednesday evening to seek a right-of-way across West Street so the county could construct a catwalk from the existing courthouse to the annex building.

The county commissioners revealed their proposed plans for renovating the courthouse complex last week, and the proposal includes placing offices on the second floor of the annex building and constructing an elevator tower at the courthouse and one at the annex, with a catwalk in between.

The tower at the courthouse would be the main point of entry into the complex.

Mayor Damon Tillman told McKenzie the city officials would discuss the request and get back to him at a later time,

“You weren’t looking for an answer tonight, were you?” he asked.

“We are moving rapidly through the process … and we were looking for a pretty quick answer,” McKenzie replied.

Tillman told McKenzie the city officials would call him when they were prepared to discuss it, but then toward the end of the meeting the mayor and council called an executive session to talk about the county’s request.

They were only behind closed doors for approximately 11 minutes and returned to offer to sell the street to the county.

Tillman’s first question, however, was how a catwalk would affect the need to get a ladder truck into the area in case of a fire.

McKenzie, who is also the county’s director of Emergency Management, told him the catwalk would be a minimum of 10 feet high and he didn’t think it would create a problem for firetrucks, but those tupes of issues would be discussed more thoroughly as the project moves along.

The entire project, however, depends upon whether the county can construct the catwalk.

“Right now, if we don’t get this, it’s going to be a holdup for the entire project,” McKenzie said.

“Well, it’s up to you if you want it,” Tillman said. “Here’s what the city proposes to the county - buy the street.”

“Buy the street,” council member Mike Ryan pitched in, “and you can do what you want with it.”

“The commission really doesn’t want to purchase the street; we’d be more than willing to take on the street,” McKenzie said, noting that purchasing the street would just add additional costs to the project.

“The project has already grown to a cost much greater than anticipated,” he said. “But we’re at the stage where it’s either you do it or you don’t. There’s nothing to cut; there’s nothing excess.”

“Well, I think I can speak for the council and say this is the only way we’re going to do anything with this right now,” Tillman told him.

McKenzie said he would discuss the city’s proposal with the commission, and Tillman said he could call a special meeting to negotiate a price with the county.

Council member Billy Meek noted that, once a price is negotiated, the council still has to vote on the transaction.

