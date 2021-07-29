Dirt pile sparks discussion between city, county

KEYSER - For eight years the Mineral County Commissioners have allowed the City of Keyser to store dirt and fill material on county property - and now they need it moved.

County coordinator Luke McKenzie told the Keyser City Council this week that the large pile of dirt has been stored on the county property that was formerly tennis courts off Route 46 just outside of Keyser.

That is where the county is wanting to construct a storage shed for the sheriff’s department, however, and the dirt is in the way.

“The initial intention of the city was to fill in its sediment ponds, but Jeff (city administrator Jeff Broadwater) said that project has been moved back,” McKenzie said. “It was intended for that dirt to be moved, but now we’re going to have a much larger excavating cost for that property because of that dirt.”

According to McKenzie, who showed mayor Damon Tillman two letters from 2013-2014 regarding the agreement for the city to store the dirt on county property, the material is “from the water project, which was in 2014, and rock and sediment from the dredging of New Creek.

“It’s a huge pile,” McKenzie said.

The letters were between then-county coordinator Mike Bland and then-mayor Randy Amtower.

Tillman asked McKenzie how soon he needed the dirt to be moved and McKenzie replied as soon as possible.

“This is actually for a storage building for the sheriff’s department that’s been in process for a long time,” he said.

“Let me ask you something,” Tillman said. “Was this still going to come up if we agreed to give you guys West Street?” referring to the city’s earlier refusal to give the county a right-of-way for a catwalk over West Street, but rather to sell the street to the city.

”This is the only way we’re going to do anything with this right now,” he had told the coordinator.

McKenzie told Tillman he and the commissioners had decided to ask the city about removing the dirt regardless of the West Street outcome.

“I’ll just be honest with you,” Tillman told McKenzie, noting that the agreement was made by a previous mayor and the letters weren’t even signed. “If it was up to me … I wouldn’t move the dirt. I’d tell you guys you can have it. But we will look into it.”

“You talk about wanting to have a working relationship (between the city and county),” McKenzie said. “Well whether its previous administration or current administration, even if the elected officials change, the responsibility remains the same to do what’s right.”

After a bit more discussion, city administrator Jeff Broadwater asked about the city leveling the dirt but leaving it on site, and McKenzie said that would work.

“So if we level it, that would be ok?” Mike Ryan asked.

“That would be fine,” McKenzie replied.

With the city agreeing to do that, Tillman told McKenzie that the city does want to work with the county.

“That’s how we can make things happen … by working together,” he said.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info