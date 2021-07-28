REVIEW: 'Next to Normal' will take you on a roller coaster ride

When the curtain opens on the musical “Next to Normal,” you are introduced to what seems like a relatively normal although slightly dysfunctional family.

Mom Diana has been waiting up late because her teenage son Gabe has broken curfew, and daughter Natalie is pulling an all-nighter studying for a test. Later, after Gabe has returned and Natalie is getting ready for school, Diana rushes about the kitchen preparing breakfast while her husband observes it’s “Just Another Day” in the first big musical number.

It does not take you very long, however, to realize that while this might be “Just Another Day” for this particular family, their days are very far from normal.

The big giveaway? Diana follows up breakfast by making everyone sandwiches …. on the kitchen floor. As she flings the bread and slaps the sandwiches together, she maniacally sings to herself “every day is just another and another and another … and the world keeps on spinning.”

And while the incident elicits laughter from the audience, it is laughter that soon becomes a nervous, uncomfortable reaction as it is quickly revealed that the matriarch of the family is suffering from some very serious mental health issues.

From there - and I am talking about literally a very few minutes into the production - Diana’s family, and the audience, are taken on a two-hour-long roller coaster ride of emotions. The big problem is this coaster seems to move only in a rapidly escalating downward direction.

Diana seeks several types of treatment, none of which really help, and in the meantime her husband struggles to understand but often finds himself on the brink of breaking himself.

Daughter Natalie, very talented but obsessed with perfection, finds herself coming up short in her own mind. A gifted musician, she at first sees her music as a means of escape, but later sings, “You play till it’s perfect, you play till you ache. You play till the strings or your fingernails break … so you’ll rock that recital … and everything else goes away.”

Soon, the personal pharmacy of psychotropic drugs which her mother carries around in her purse - and the promise of escape that they present to her - prove too much for Natalie and she begins to self-medicate.

Her long-suffering boyfriend Henry tries to help her and let her know he’s in their relationship for the bad as well as the good, but Natalie just keeps pushing him farther and farther away.

And then there’s son Gabe, whom you soon find out actually died as an infant and is living now as a teenager in his mother’s confused and pain-wracked mind. (I’m sorry for the spoiler, but Gabe’s status is an extremely important aspect of Diana’s journey … as well as for the rest of the family.)

The part he plays in her illness is at times soothing and at times an adversarial one … enticing her at one point to “join him” by committing suicide.

If all this sounds vary heavy and emotionally draining, it is. In all the years I’ve been involved in community theater in this area, I don’t ever remember a play this gut-wrenchingly emotional … or important.

The play is being produced by a group called Acting Out for Good. Originally Acting Out for ALS, a theater group that raises money for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) research, Acting Out has expanded its reach to include other medical research. In this case - mental health issues.

Mark Ashby, who portrays the father Dan and who founded Acting Out, has been touched in real life by family members dealing with mental health issues and it is undoubtedly a combination of that first-hand knowledge, as well as good acting, that makes him perfect for the character of Dan. He is so natural on stage that you really quite forget he’s acting. When he hurts, you hurt. When he struggles to understand, you feel his confusion. And you admire him for loving his family enough to stick with the mayhem, no matter how hard it gets.

“They say love is crazy … love is insane!” he sings at one point, and you totally understand.

As Diana, Lindsey Sites is nothing short of amazing. She navigates the highs and lows of Diana’s illness with a manic speed that would give other actors whiplash. She totally immerses herself in this character, often to the point that you fear for Diana and possibly for the actress playing her.

I can’t image this being a very easy character to bring to life. I can’t image immersing yourself in the turmoil of Diana’s mind and be able to turn it off at the end of the production and go home at night with your mind not reeling from what you’ve just gone through.

The same goes for the daughter Natalie. Actress Jayna Raines shows you what it is like to have so many issues in your life that you can’t even begin to balance - an ill mother, a helpless father, the desire to excel in every little thing she tackles … and all that against the backdrop of her parents’ idolization of the brother that she never knew.

She believes she will never be good enough in her parents’ eyes - as good as Gabe was - but her shortcomings are all in her own mind, and you ache for her.

You also ache for her boyfriend Henry, portrayed by Tre Dyer as a gentle loving young man who wants nothing more than for Natalie to be happy and for them to be together. Sometimes shy and quiet with her, other times literally begging her to leave the drugs and booze behind and trust him to help her, he never gives up on the struggling young woman no matter how close she gets to tumbling down the same path as her mother.

Gabe, the teenage version of the son Diana and Dan lost in infancy, is a very interesting character. Portrayed by Kris High, he sometimes seems like the loving son who encourages his mother through her worst days, while at other times seems almost seductive and sneaky as he entices her to end it all and join him. And when it looks like one of her last-ditch efforts at treatment will wipe him from her memories, he reacts with rage, especially against Dan who, throughout the majority of the play, has refused to even mention his name.

As Gabe, Kris High does a spectacular job in helping you, too, to “see” this character and the important, yet painful role he plays in the family’s difficulties.

The sixth member of this awesome cast is Stephen Gumtz, who portrays the two doctors who try to treat Diana for her illness. In his typical style, Gumtz is able to move from one character to the other easily, as well as swiftly transition from the “rock star” doctor that Diana sees to the caring, compassionate doctor who takes it personally when she tries to end her life.

I won’t tell you “Next to Normal” is 100% emotionally exhausting. Maybe 98%. But then, unfortunately, that’s typical for many of those families out there dealing with mental health issues.

Many people who have not had to deal with mental health issues don’t seem to understand that, and that’s why this play is so important.

And going to see this play is important, as well, as the money raised by this weekend’s three productions will be donated to support mental health programs in Mineral County Schools.

Whether you have dealt with mental health issues yourself or whether you haven’t, you need to go see this play. You may leave crying _ the subject matter is just that important and the cast is just that awesome - but you may also have helped someone by simply buying a ticket.

“Next to Normal” opens tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the theater at Keyser High School, and will only be presented three nights - tonight and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Please note: This show s rated PG-13 for language and content.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info