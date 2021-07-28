Commissioners drop plans to merge PSDs

KEYSER - After voting on June 22 to proceed with the merger of the Fountain and Frankfort public service districts, the Mineral County Commissioners reversed their decision Tuesday evening.

The unanimous vote to drop plans to merge the two entities came at the conclusion of a public hearing during which customers of both PSDs questioned why the action had been proposed in the first place and how such an action would benefit anyone.

More than 25 people from the Fountain, Burlington and Frankfort areas filled the Mineral County Courtroom for the hearing Tuesday evening. Among them were members of the boards that govern each of the two PSDs.

And while commissioner Jerry Whisner explained that it was the Fountain PSD board that had originally approached him about the idea of merging with Frankfort, Fountain board member Fred LeMasters was present Tuesday to state that they were no longer in favor of the merger.

LeMasters read a letter that had previously been submitted to the commission in which the board members stated, “We all feel that it would not be in the best interest of the communities we serve to proceed with the merging of the Fountain and Frankfort public service districts. This is not the time to implement such radical changes that lacks the support of the communities we all represent.”

In an addition to the letter, LeMasters noted that the board had conducted a survey concerning the proposed merger, and the responses they received were one customer for the merger and 402 against.

Both letters were signed by LeMasters, who is secretary of the Fountain PSD; Wayne Oates, chairman; and George Terrell, treasurer.

Doug Brelsford, member of the Frankfort PSD, said although they felt a merger would be beneficial in meeting certain deficiencies currently being experienced by both PDSs, the members of the Frankfort board “respect the Fountain board members’ opinions.”

Former county coordinator Mike Bland, who had been hired as a consultant to investigate the possibility of a merger, explained that both Fountain and Frankfort are solvent, but are not meeting a Public Service Commission requirement for having enough revenue to cover their indebtedness.

That is expected to change as costs go up, however.

“Both districts are operating in the black for their day-to-day operations - for now,” he said.

Whether or not the merger takes place, both PSDs will eventually have to increase their rates, Bland said. With the merger, he estimated Frankfort’s increase would amount to 7.6% and Fountain’s would be nearly 10%.

Bland also said initially the PSDs would have their own rates, which would eventually become uniform. They would also continue to maintain their own office buildings, with service calls being handled within their own district.

“I’ll be quite honest with you, initially I don’t think you’d see a difference,” Bland told the residents.

These comments prompted some people in the audience to ask if everything was “staying the same,” why the county was even considering a merger.

“I’m looking for an upside and I’m not seeing an upside,” one resident said.

Zachary LeMasters said he doesn’t think now is the time, “when we’re coming out of the pandemic,” to talk about rate increases.

Brelsford did admit that, “within the next two years, whether we marge or we don’t merge, there’s going to be a rate increase.”

Whisner told the crowd the commissioners would not pursue the proposal with so many against the merger.

“We, as commissioners, we are your servants,” he said. “We just thought in the long run it would be a better thing for the people.”

Whisner therefore made a motion to discontinue pursuing the merger, and Roger Leatherman seconded it.

The motion carried 3-0.

