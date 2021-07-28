Carpendale struggling again with 4-wheelers. Here's what they plan to do about it.

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

CARPENDALE – “Someone is going to get seriously hurt,” said Carpendale resident Janet Mickey as the town council heard continuing reports of unsafe riders on scooters, two wheelers and four wheelers.

With reports of three kids on one four-wheeler with no helmets and one hanging off the front, Carpendale mayor Diane Baker is looking to the police to follow up on concerns.

“There were two injuries last year on a four-wheeler; it didn’t slow anybody down,” said Councilman Virgil O’Neal.

For years, Carpendale did not enforce its ordinance which prohibited riders, as long as operators were on the streets in a safe manner, but in recent years the issue has been of increasing concern.

Carpendale’s all-terrain vehicle (ATV) ordinance was passed and took effect in March 2020. The ordinance calls for no ATVs on roads with lines unless they are crossing the road, at which point the vehicle must come to a complete stop before crossing.

Riders must yield to all traffic and have operating headlights and taillights, if applicable to the vehicle.

In the event of an emergency or a special event, authorization to be on the roads can be granted and the ordinance does not apply to those on private property or with permission of the property owner.

Those violating the provisions of the ordinance will be charged with a misdemeanor.

Riders younger than 18 must complete a rider safety course from the Department of Motor Vehicles and must wear a helmet.

Parents and guardians are responsible for their children and can be charged with a misdemeanor, facing increasing fines and community service when riders do not wear a helmet and obey the laws.

Permits costing $5 must be purchased each year and displayed on the front of the vehicle.

Copies of the ordinance are available at the town hall for those who would like to learn more about the specific provisions addressed.