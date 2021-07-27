Potomac State releases update on COVID protocol

Special to the News Tribune

Title: WVU Potomac State College provides guidance specific to Keyser campus on COVID-19 testing requirements ahead of fall semester

KEYSER - As WVU Potomac State College prepares to welcome back students, faculty and staff to campus, the college is providing additional guidance on COVID-19 testing requirements for the fall semester specific to the Keyser campus.

Individuals Who Have Verified Their COVID-19 Vaccination Status

As previously shared, students, faculty and staff who have verified their vaccination status with WVU will not be required to undergo COVID-19 testing at the beginning of the semester.

Further, those who have verified their vaccination status will be exempted from random sample testing throughout the semester.

Individuals Who Have Not Verified Their COVID-19 Vaccination Status

All students, faculty and staff who will be on campus this fall and who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or have not verified their vaccination status with the university by Sunday, Aug. 1, will be required to submit a valid COVID-19 test result. Potomac State College will not offer testing. All faculty, staff and students will need to receive their tests prior to coming to campus.

Note: Students, faculty and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days will not need to provide a test result to Potomac State College. However, these individuals must contact WVU Shared Services at 304-293-6006 and provide proof of their positive result to be exempted from testing.

Potomac State College will only accept live-virus reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results dated after Aug. 1. Rapid antigen tests results will not be accepted.

Results should be obtained prior to campus move-in. Anyone with a positive test result immediately should begin isolation and notify WVU Shared Services at 304-293-6006. Please identify yourself as a Potomac State College student or employee. Additional guidance for what to do if you test positive or are exposed to someone who tests positive is available on the Return to Campus website.

A printed copy of a negative test result must be delivered to a WVU Potomac State College health care professional within 48 hours of when the individual arrives on campus at the following drop-off location:

Student Health Center Saturday, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 20 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please note: Individuals who have been on campus throughout the summer are also required to deliver a printed copy of a negative test result to the Student Health Center within the timeframe listed above.

You will be asked to provide your student and/or employee ID or identification number, so be sure to have them readily available when you arrive at the Student Health Center. This is how you can access your number if you do not know it: WVUID Lookup.

Test results from an individual’s local testing provider — from both within and outside of West Virginia — will be accepted as long as they meet the above criteria. The local Mineral County Health Department is offering the community free COVID-19 testing as follows:

Mondays and Fridays

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mineral County Health Department

541 Harley O Staggers Dr

Keyser WV 26726

Community testing through the Mineral County Health Department is open to WVU Potomac State College students, employees and residents of Mineral County. Individuals who wish to be tested must bring identification (a driver's license or proof of address) to the testing site. Face masks and physical distancing are required.

Students and employees who fail to comply with COVID-19 testing requirements may be subject to discipline in accordance with the University’s policies and procedures.

Sample Testing

To quickly assess and limit the potential spread of COVID-19 this fall, Potomac State College will continue to conduct weekly random sample testing among certain groups of students, faculty and staff who are on campus and have not been vaccinated or verified their vaccination status with the University.

Verify Your Vaccination Status

If you have not already done so, be sure to verify your COVID-19 vaccination status with the University at myhousing.wvu.edu prior to the Aug. 1 deadline.

Follow these instructions to verify your status. A video tutorial also is available to guide you through the process.

If you receive your vaccination later in the semester, be sure to update your vaccination status at that time. In addition to required COVID-19 testing at the beginning of the semester, those who are not fully vaccinated or have not verified their vaccination status by Aug. 1 must:

• Comply with random sample testing until they become fully vaccinated.

• Quarantine for at least 14 days following close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

• Obtain testing if symptoms develop.

• Quarantine for five days following out-of-state travel.

• Wear a mask indoors and when outdoors and around others.

WVU Potomac State College will resume weekly COVID-19 updates through a dashboard on the Return to Campus website, which will feature testing information as well as vaccination rates.

Visit the Return to Campus website for the latest updates and information. Contact returntocampus@mail.wvu.edu with any questions.