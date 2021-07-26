W.Va. Chief Justice recognizes Mineral County Courts

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER – Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins visited court employees in Mineral County on July 22 to say “thank you” for their dedicated service to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Supreme Court is very grateful to all the West Virginia judicial employees who worked so hard throughout the pandemic to fulfill our Constitutional mandate that the courts be open to all,” Chief Justice Jenkins said. “A victim of domestic violence or a child being abused, for example, needed access to the courts, and our dedicated judicial employees were there to help. It was only through their outstanding service that we were able to keep courts operating, even in the face of an unprecedented national emergency.”

He presented a special Certificate of Appreciation to employees from the Justices of the Supreme Court.

“On behalf of the judicial system in Mineral, Grant and Tucker counties, I would like to sincerely thank Chief Justice Evan Jenkins for visiting with us and taking the time to check on how we’ve been doing during the COVID pandemic,” said 21st Judicial Circuit Judge James W. Courrier Jr.

“We are extremely fortunate to live and work in a state where the Supreme Court Justices and the administrative office are so accessible and responsive to local needs. The support we receive from Charleston is always appreciated and helps us to meet our priority of serving the needs of the community in our court system.”