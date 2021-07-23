Romney set to celebrate all things peach

Special to the News Tribune

ROMNEY - Whether you like peaches or even if you don’t, the annual West Virginia Peach Festival in Romney will have something for you to enjoy.

The festival, stretched over three fun-filled days Aug. 6-8, will feature peaches, fresh baked pies, by the slice or whole, peach ice cream, peach tea, and desserts, but there will also be pork BBQ, chicken dinners, sandwiches, drinks, and more.

Activities begin on Friday, Aug. 6, at Taggart Hall, with music by the Hampshire High School Band. Stacy Land will sing. Prayer will be offered by Pastor Gary Smith.

The Romney Rotary Grill will prepare and serve free lunch to everyone at noon.

Open mic for “Got Talent” will be held until 6 p.m., when the Peach Festival royalty will be crowned.

A peach beer tasting will be held at the Brass Rail, and a peach wine tasting will be held at Anderson’s Corner. Both start at noon.

Bud’s Collective will perform starting at 6:45 p.m. until closing at 9:45 p.m.

The schedule for the remainder of the festival is as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 7

8 a.m. will be a 5K race sponsored by Bill Lipps. Vendors will be setting up and ready by 9 a.m.

10 a.m. - Music by Pan Jammin’. The petting zoo will open [depending on heat].

The Hampshire County Library will hold a books sale and have games until 3:30 p.m.

10 a.m. - Canoe races at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m.

Susie the Clown will be visiting throughout the day.

Tours of the Davis House will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

12 noon - Michael the Magician

1 p.m. -Ukulele Club

2 p.m. - Honey Bee Music

12 -5 p.m. - Peach Festival Car Show by Full Throttle Performance Car Club, sponsored by Timbrook Ford of Keyser.

5 p.m. - Parade - lineup at State School

6 p.m. - Raw Country Band

Sunday, Aug. 8

12 noon - Church Service lead by Pastor Gary Smith

12:30 p.m. - Bear Hill Bluegrass

2:15 p.m. - Josh Oldaker

3:30 p.m. - Maysville Express