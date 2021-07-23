Ridgeley looks into 'Zombie Property' law

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY – Local municipalities are hopeful that the Zombie Property Remediation Act of 2021 coupled with Mineral County’s Building Safety Committee will provide relief from the dilapidated properties which are an eye sore and potential hazard.

“The county is hoping to work with you in any way that we can,” said Mineral County Commissioner Dr. Richard Lechliter as he met recently with the Ridgeley mayor and council.

“This has been a problem since before I was mayor. Buildings and properties that we’re not proud of in our county and state,” he said, explaining that previously efforts through the building safety committee were a two-year process and if the property owner paid $25 the process started all over again.

“They have increased the regulations and the teeth in it,” said Lechliter of recent updates. “The Zombie Law is for towns, not the county, and gives more legal standing.”

As a first step the county has formed a committee which includes a structural engineering, fire chief, a sanitarian from the Mineral County Health Department and two citizens.

“We all have different expectations,” said Lechliter, explaining some of the roles the committee can play.

In the event of a fire, for example, the chief would be called upon to determine if the burned property needed to come down or is a fire danger.

The sanitarian would address issues such as raw sewage, rotting trash or animal waste.

To the surprise of many, Lechliter noted that it is possible to reside in a structure with no water and sewer, provided the inhabitants can bring in water and dispose of the waste.

“The grass is not something we can really pick on,” said Lechliter of another popular complaint.

So far, the county has sent out three letters concerning properties and received only one response. One of the properties is owned by the state and the other Lechliter noted is “avoiding us.” The next step is to complete a structural inspection to see if that property is safe followed by fines and liens, if warranted.

“We’re working on formal condemnation paperwork,” Lechliter said, noting that the committee is continuing to fine tune the process. “In reality it’s still a work in progress.”

“It’s hopefully a good step as we begin to work this out,” said Lechliter of the Zombie Law, which allows properties determined to be unsafe to be torn down, boarded up and tape placed around them.

Carpendale mayor Diane Baker asked about hoarders who are accumulating things on their porch, such as a refrigerator, table and grill.

“It doesn’t have teeth for that situation,” said Lechliter, noting that it’s more for structural and fire damage. “This isn’t something that takes on two to three cars in the yard.”

For those in municipalities the process will start by completing a complaint form at the town level, which will then be forwarded to the county. For county residents not within city limits complaints would be made there.

“We have about four to five properties nobody is living in and they’re a nuisance,” said Ridgeley mayor Bill Shepherd, asking if it would help to attach photos to the complaint forms so that the committee can see what the concerns are. Lechliter noted that photos would be helpful.