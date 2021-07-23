Original COVID play to hold read-through in Petersburg

PETERSBURG — The Landes Arts Center is inviting anyone who loves to sing or act to come to its auditorium Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m. to read through the first draft of the original play “These Months of Our Lives.”

Based on over 30 interviews with people from Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Pendleton and Mineral County, the play is designed to showcase the ingenuity, dedication and creativity of the community as they faced the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to author/director Vana Nespor, the purpose of such a read-through is to strengthen the show. This gives the author and composers the chance to assess the impact of the music and figure out where to add, change and cut to improve the show.

More than 16 songs have been created for the show by a talented team of local musicians. Tammy Western and Joe Sites from Grant County and Jeremy Hines and Jim Townsend from Moorefield were tasked with taking pages of lyrics based on the stories shared by the community and making them come to life in a wide variety of musical styles.

The show calls for everything from marches that celebrate the West Virginia Mask Army to funny country songs like “The Zoom! Zoom! Square Dance!” and “I’m in My Prime When I’m Online.” There are highly energetic show numbers such as “Just an Ordinary Town” and "It's Coming to Get Us" with the full cast to the poignant solos such as "So Alone, a child's prayer" and “When the Sickness Comes.”

In addition to the read-through, auditions and signups will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 3-5, for actors, singers and anyone wishing to help.

For more information, call or text 413-214-8111 or email thesemonthsofourlives@gmail.com.