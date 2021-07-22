Virginia author sets novel in 'Friendliest City'

Special to the News Tribune

CROSS JUNCTION, Va. - A writer from Cross Junction, Virginia, has penned a novel set mostly in a city he had only heard stories about - Keyser: The Friendliest City in the USA.

According to author Jeffrey Krizan, he had met a couple through his church volunteer ministry and they enjoyed telling him stories.

“The stories and anecdotes they told over the course of four years begged to be written in my classic inspirational fiction novel form,” he says. “The couple was formerly of Keyser.”

The state of West Virginia was familiar to Krizan.

“ I had spent six years in West Virginia during college (Davis & Elkins and WVU) and traveled throughout the state,” he explains.

The book, “Keyser: The Friendliest City in the USA,” is a fictionalized account of the stories and anecdotes told to Krizan over time.

It tells the story of Pete Gallagher, who grew up in Keyser, graduated from the local community college, and spent two years in the Army.

He returns to Keyser and when he falls for a forbidden love, he realizes his future can only be realized by taking matters into his own hands. But along the way, he will disrupt two dysfunctional families, affect dozens of lives, and send shock waves through his small hometown. From his Christian upbringing, Pete fully understands that his actions are not consistent with all that he was taught. But is unconditional love enough to overcome unspoken secrets, murder, deception, and social taboos? Can he prove everyone wrong?

“Keyser: The Friendliest City in the USA” is available as a paperback or ebook through Amazon.

Born in Manhattan, Krizan graduated from Ridgewood High School in New Jersey, Davis & Elkins College and attended graduate school at West Virginia University. His first novel, “My Juxtaposition,” was published in 2016. It was quickly followed by three others. Additional publications include a college textbook, poetry, and song lyrics.