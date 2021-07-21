Maryland man charged with stealing firearms in Keyser

MARTINSBURG – Richard Lee Tyndall Jr., of Oldtown, Maryland, was indicted Wednesday on charges of stealing firearms from a business in Keyser.

Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard said Tyndall, 43, was indicted on two counts of stealing firearms from a dealer and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms. Tyndall, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, is accused of stealing eight firearms from a licensed dealer in Mineral County on Sept. 4, 2019. He is also accused of stealing five firearms from a licensed dealer in Mineral County on Sept. 27, 2019.

Tyndall faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the West Virginia State Police investigated.