Health Department confirms variant is in Mineral County

KEYSER - The latest COVID-19 variant which has been growing in numbers throughout the United States is now officially in Mineral County.

According to the Mineral County Health Department, the “variant of concern has been detected in a COVID-19 specimen taken from a resident of Mineral County during routine public health surveillance.”

The variant, B.1.617.2 Delta, is highly contagious. It was first discovered in India and swept rapidly through that country as well as Great Britain, and was first detected in the United States in March.

It is now considered the dominant strain of COVID-19 coronaviruses in the United States.

In Mineral County, there are currently 23 active COVID-19 cases, including the Delta variant.

The health department shared the following information on their Facebook page:

Current advice regarding this variant:

• Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic.

• This variant has been reported to spread more easily between people than other variants of the virus, including B.1.1.7 (Alpha).

• There are preliminary data showing minimal effect on the ability of antibodies from vaccinated people to neutralize the B.1.617.2 variant. Importantly, studies indicate that vaccines authorized for use in the United States are effective against this variant.

• The best way to slow the emergence of new variants is to reduce the spread of infection by taking measures to protect yourself. These include: a) Getting a COVID-19 vaccine, b) Wearing a mask and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces until

you are fully vaccinated, c) Washing your hands frequently.

• Taking steps to reduce the spread of infection creates fewer opportunities for new variants to develop. Learn how to protect yourself and others when you’ve been fully vaccinated.

If you would like COVID-19 vaccine, please call 304-788-1321 for an appointment.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info