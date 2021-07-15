Piedmont man dies in head-on collision

BARTON - A Piedmont man lost his life Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision on state Route 36 near the Maryland Department of Highways salt dome.

According to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Brian E. Billmyre, 60, of Piedmont, was driving a pickup truck south on Route 36 while Anthony Robert Moses, 57, of Lonaconing, was operating a bus north.

The sheriff’s office said Billmyre was pronounced dead on the scene of the 1:30 p.m. accident.

Moses, who had to be cut out of his vehicle, was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown by Trooper 5.

Route 36 had to be shut down while first responders, sheriff’s deputies and the Cumberland Police crash team worked at the scene, and the highway remained closed to traffic for approximately four hours.

Also responding to the scene were the Potomac Fire Co. 2 of Westernport, Barton Fire Department, Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, Keyser EMS and Maryland Department of Transportation.

The accident remains under investigation.