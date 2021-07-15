Church Folk to perform at Embassy

Special to the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND - The Embassy Theatre will present the music of Church Folk on Friday, July 23, at 8 p.m.

This acoustic trio consists of Seth Wilson on lead guitar and vocals, Katie Wilson on bass and vocals, and Nate Hutchings on rhythm guitar and vocals - three friends who share a love and appreciation for honest music.

Church Folk sings about life, love, and loss. Some songs are short reflections on life, others are observations on events or explorations of theology and faith. While they each write in a different style, they're always working to create music that is a candid look into their lives, with a goal of making music that is honest and attainable.

Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door. Reservations may be made by calling 240-362-7183.The Embassy is located at 49 Baltimore St. in Cumberland.