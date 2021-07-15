Back 2 School: Family Resource Network collecting supplies

KEYSER - Parents and their children may not be thinking about returning to school just yet, but the Mineral County Family Resource Network is thinking about it and needs your help.

For several years until COVID-19 brought a halt to everything in 2020, the MCFRN and County United Way hosted a Stuff the Bus event where people could donate all kinds of school supplies to help those students who might need a boost in getting everything together for the best possible educational experience.

“Stuff the Bus was a very popular and heavily supported event to collect school supplies for Mineral County,” says Dayla Harvey, MCFRN executive director.

The host business is not able to sponsor Stuff the Bus this year, however, and the MCFRN plans to continue with the campaign they started last year to accept donations at their office.

“Last year we at the Mineral County Family Resource Network along with our partners were able to count on many of you for assistance in meeting this need,” Harvey said. “With donations of school supplies, monetary donations, and support, we more than tripled our goal of serving 50 students.”

In fact, a total of 85 children who had been referred to the MCFRN for assistance received backpacks. The remaining supplies were then given to the Mineral County School system, resulting in an additional 300 children receiving donated items.

“After speaking further with our local United Way, it was determined we will have another Back 2 School Backpacks 4 Kids drive this year,” Harvey said.

“We are in need of all school supplies, (backpacks, calculators, pens, pencils, index cards, notebooks, folders, binders, etc.) and if you are unable to shop we will gladly take a monetary donation and do the shopping for the students. Every penny counts and every effort matters!”

According to Harvey, children in need are referred to the program by local agencies, churches, schools, and other family-served facilities.

“Each family will be contacted via phone and given a curbside pickup time,” she explains. “If transportation is an issue, there will be volunteers to deliver backpack filled supplies. This will be a no contact giveaway to ensure the safety of all.”

Donations may be dropped off at the MCFRN office at 251 1/2 W. Piedmont St. in Keyser, and monetary donations may be mailed to that same address or sent via paypal at the MCFRN website, www.mineralcountyfrn.org.

For further information, call Harvey at 304-788-9099.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info