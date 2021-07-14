What's New in Keyser: The sweet scents of Melted Creations

KEYSER - Keyser is smelling just a little sweeter these days with the addition of a new business.

Melted Creations, at 297 Polish Pines Loop, Keyser, is owned and operated by Hayden Walker and offers all your favorite scents. Whether it be wax melts, candles, or soon to be in - room sprays - they have what you need and in the scent you want.

Some popular scents include banana nut bread, blueberry cheesecake, pecan pie, and S’mores at the campfire, although there is plenty more, and they guarantee to have a scent for you!

“Smell goods” are not all they have to offer either. They also carry a wide selection of modern farmhouse decor and designs. No matter if your’e looking for towels, signs, unique lamps, flags, or pillows, thy have something for everyone in the popular modern farm house look.

They also have something for every room of the house, be it the kitchen, living room, pantry, or laundry room.

Outdoors? No problem; they carry fire pits, garden benches, and garden flags.

They also carry the Honeycomb Collection and it’s now being offered for 25% off. They carry the cutest bee items and at great prices. Plus you can find the cutest mugs for your early morning coffee sessions.

Plus, for you four-legged lovers, they carry a pet section with bandanas, tags, bows, treat containers, and so much more.

Hayden says it’s exciting and a little hard at times to run his own business.

“It is a small community as far as businesses go, but the community has shown me great support,” he says.

“I wanted to open a store like this because I have a great interest in home decor and wax melts,” he says. “I wanted to be a small business owner and provide something nice to my community which means a lot to me.”

Melted Creations is planning a Super Summer Sale Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. All candles will be buy-one-get-one 50% off, and dish towels will be too. Plus if you buy a warmer, you will receive a free pack of tarts. Fire pits will be 10% off, and other summer items will be on sale. Additionally if you spend $100, you will receive $10 in Creation Cash.

Hayden says that there is a lot of new merchandise and fall stuff coming in daily, and they do offer special orders. So come out and check out Melted Creations, where the deals just smell better than anywhere else.