Misfit Players bringing improv to the Indie

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - A new act is coming to the Indie for the first time Friday, July 23, to make you laugh.

The Misfit Players, an award-nominated improvisational comedy troupe, comes to the stage to sing, dance and joke the night away.

“We don’t know what the show is until you tell us,” says Scott D. Foard, the troupe’s manager. “It’s like ‘Who’s Line Is It Anyway?’ but live and done our own unique way.”

Eight local actors came together just over a year ago to form the area’s only professional comedy troupe. Their 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 outbreak but they continued to perform on Zoom to hone the show and make the troupe one funny unit.

The show is full of puns, scenes, products and songs that have never existed before. The jokes delight, the scenes can dazzle and the rest is just zany fun. Different than the stand up comedians the Indie has recently had such success with, an improvisational comedy show has short games based on suggestions from the audience to form the core of the show. “We don’t play race, religion or politics and we try to keep the comedy clean,” Foard explained. “We are, however, at the mercy of the audience’s suggestions, so we’re mostly a teenager and up kind of show.”

Karl Glocker, troupe member and local award-winning actor, offers “With improv, you allow your creative energies to flow on the fly. In improv there are no ‘stars,’ everyone is on the same level performing field and everyone is given an opportunity to shine.”

Comedy itself is considered hard by most, yet the troupe members seem to find challenge in that difficulty and energy from the challenge. Mikayla Dodge, troupe member and noted local singer, expressed, “It is just so much fun that even if it feels scary, there is laughter at the end. It’s definitely worth putting yourself out there.”

Trey Piper, another trouper and producer, hopes “to see us be the first troupe to get ejected for crimes against hilarity.”

Trey is also the host of the Troupe’s two monthly streams. “Misfit Monday” is the first-of-the-month show to exemplify the troupe’s content and try new things. The “Misfit Deathmatch” (Wednesdays once a month) is to benefit sick children through the First Life Foundation.

“Misfit Mayhem,” their show at the Indie, plays July 23 at 8 p.m. Ticket information is available by calling 304-359-4254 or online TheIndieOnMain.TicketLeap.com.

Performances at The Indie are functions of The Indie On Main Charitable Trust, a 501(c)(3 not-for-profit organization). This event among others helps raise funds for The Indie On Main Charitable Trust, lowering barriers to participation for artists and affordability for the community. The Indie sustains operations through ticket sales and small donations and members of the community who generously volunteer their time and energy.